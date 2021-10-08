Toonz Media Group, GuardianLink launch fully integrated NFT design lab

Global animation major Toonz Media Group and GuardianLink are jointly launching the world’s first integrated NFT design lab specializing in state-of-the-art non-fungible tokens for custom-made digital assets.

The award-winning Toonz studio, with a legacy of more than two decades and over 100 original animation IPs to its credit, is venturing into the NFT space with a first-of-its-kind NFT design lab. The Toonz NFTLabs will provide integrated services for artists, creators, collectors, athletes and brands to create curated digital assets and NFTs representing them.

Toonz NFT Labs in partnership with GuardianLink will specialize in both the creative and technological aspects of NFT generation, including conceptualization, development, character design, modelling, and asset designs along with smart contract generation for NFTs.

Services

With over 1,000 designers and technologists from Europe and Asia, the NFT lab will offer services like creative storyboarding & conceptualization, 2D character design & digital asset development with smart contract attributes, 3D design & modelling, gamification, smart contract auto generation, metaverse immersion model, and incubation lab for emerging artists. The lab will also offer top tier IP partnerships for television properties, movie properties, games and metaverses.

Developed using some of the most advanced technologies such as the Isomorphic NFT Framework, these NFTs will be designed and generated randomly using smart contracts on Ethereum, Polygon, or Solano blockchains.

GuardianLink will also provide a branded marketplace and launch pads for creators, brands, and athletes/celebrities who want to launch their own independent NFT destinations for auctions and trades integrated with third party exchanges.

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are blockchain-based digital certificates that certify that the digital asset tied to it is unique and not interchangeable. NFTs can represent photos, videos, audio, or any type of digital file. They are now widely used to purchase and validate ownership of digital artwork, collectibles, in-game assets, memes, etc. Although they have been around since 2012, NFTs shot to popularity in early 2021 with the staggering auction sales of assets such as artist Beeple’s digital artwork ‘Everydays – The First 5000 Days’ (sold for $69m), NBA Top Shot video clip of LeBron James (sold for $208,000) and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet (sold for $2.5m).

The NFT technology is also empowering artists and creators by eliminating middlemen, providing direct access to buyers and fans, and more importantly through resale royalties trickling back to the artist.