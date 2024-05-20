Walmart-backed e-commerce major Flipkart’s Senior Vice-President (SVP) of Customer Growth and Retention, Marketing and Ads, Prabh Simran Singh, will be leaving the company in the coming weeks, said people aware of the developments. Similarly, even Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice-President (VP) of Monetisation at Flipkart, is serving his notice period and will be leaving the company soon, sources added.

They join the growing list of executives who have left Flipkart in the past few months. Several top executives at large companies have been leaving to mostly start up on their own, as they look to scale-small businesses into large brands, again.

Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart Ads, is the newly appointed leader for Flipkart Ads, said Flipkart in a separate release. Over the past 12 years at Flipkart, he has been instrumental in shaping and scaling various business categories at Flipkart, said the company.

In a separate release, Flipkart data labs has altered its platform offerings for brands with the launch of an insights platform, IRIS. IRIS, an abbreviation for Insights and Research Intelligence System, is claimed to help homegrown direct-to-consumer (D2C) and new-age brands better understand consumer behaviour on the marketplace.

Flipkart claims IRIS will provide brands with detailed reports on user behaviour insights, market trends, and industry-standard comparative analysis to help them decode consumer perception for their brands.

In February, Sandeep Kohli, SVP and head of data centres was leaving Flipkart after nine years with the company. Along with Kohli, Amitesh Jha (head of marketplace and categories), Bharath Ram (SVP of Growth and Retention) Ayyappan R (Cleartrip head) and Dheeraj Aneja (head of fintech and payments) all quit Flipkart around the same time.

The exits come at a time when Walmart, Flipkart’s parent company, said it is assessing the right time for Flipkart’s IPO.

“We’re looking and exploring when would be the right time to IPO that (Flipkart) business. There’s strong growth in Flipkart and in PhonePe and we’re excited about the India market,” a Walmart executive told analysts after announcing the company’s results on May 16.

