Torrent Group plans Rs 3,000 cr investment for gas pipeline network in Uttar Pradesh

PTI Lucknow | Updated on July 28, 2019 Published on July 28, 2019

The Torrent Group on Sunday said it is planning to invest Rs 3,000 crore for laying a gas pipeline network in Uttar Pradesh.

“In coming years, gas pipeline network will be established for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers, and a plan to invest Rs 3,000 crore is being made,” Torrent Group chairman Sudhir Mehta said at the second ground breaking ceremony here.

He further said that there is also a plan to set up 200 CNG stations in the state.

These investments will bring environment friendly natural gas to Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Torrent Power Ltd
