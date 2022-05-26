Torrent Pharma acquires 4 brands from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, on Thursday, announced acquisition of four brands in the therapeutic areas of gynaecology and urology from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

In an announcement, Torrent Pharmaceuticals informed that it has entered into an agreement with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd to acquire four of its brands — Styptovit-E, Finast, Finast-T and Dynapress. According to the terms of the definitive agreement, Torrent Pharma will take over the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of these brands in India. According to the company, Styptovit-E is a gynaecology product having an estimated market size of ₹500 crore, as per the AIOCD data. The acquisition of this brand will further strengthen Torrent’s presence in the therapy, it said. The acquisition of Finast, Finast-T and Dynapress, which are used in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), will aid in Torrent’s presence in the Urology therapy. The complete integration and transition of the brands are expected to be completed by June 2022.