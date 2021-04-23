Companies

Torrent Power to set up 300-MW solar power plant in Gujarat

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on April 23, 2021

Invests ₹1,250 crore, inks PPA with its distribution arm in Ahmedabad to fulfil RPO

Torrent Power Ltd on Thursday informed that it will invest ₹1,250 crore to set up 300 megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Gujarat.

The company has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with its Licensed Distribution Business Unit towards fulfilment of its statutory Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), the company informed in a statement.

To be set up at the cost of ₹1,250 crore, the project shall be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA, it added.

Power portfolio

The tariff for the Project is fixed at ₹2.22 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for a period of 25 years.

After foraying into renewable energy space in 2012 with about 50 MW of wind power generation capacity, Torrent Power now has an operational portfolio of 648.5 MW wind power and 138 MW of solar power. The additional 115 MW of wind power and 400 MW (including the stated project) of solar power projects are under implementation.

On Friday, Torrent Power shares gained over 2 per cent to trade at ₹393 on the National Stock Exchange.

Published on April 23, 2021

solar
