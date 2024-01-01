Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), on Monday, said it had achieved wholesale (dispatches to dealers) figures reaching an all-time high of 2,33,346 units in 2023, marking a 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Of this total, domestic sales accounted for 2,21,356 units, while exports comprised 11,984 units. In the calendar year 2022, the company sold a total of 1,60,364 units (domestic market).

In December 2023, TKM sold a total of 22,867 units, recording a YoY growth of 119 per cent as compared to 10,421 units sold in December 2022. The company sold 21,372 units in the domestic market, and 1,495 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder were exported, it said.

“The year 2023 was tremendous for TKM, both in terms of volume sold as well as rolling out several customer-friendly initiatives such as complimentary Roadside Assistance programme for five years. Popular models, including the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the New Innova Crysta and the Glanza remain instrumental in driving our growth,” said Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM.

He said the company was on a robust growth course im 2024.

“We will continue our focus on sustainable growth backed by strong network, enhanced product portfolio and benchmark after-sales services. With the addition of three shift operations and our latest announcement of new investments of Ra.3,300 crore, we are well positioned to gear up for our next phase of business expansion duly incorporating technological transformation in achieving carbon neutrality goals,” he added.

