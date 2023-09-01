Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday reported overall sales of 22,910 units in August, an increase of 53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 14,959 units in August 2022.

While domestic sales stood at 20,970 units, the company reported exports of 1,940 units in August, TKM said in a statement.

The ‘Fortuner’ maker also achieved a sales growth during the January-August period with total sales of 1,47,192 units which is a growth of 34.2 per cent, as compared with 1,09,669 units in the same period last year.

In addition, the enhanced production capacity through three shift operations have enabled TKM to meet the ever-growing market demand, it said.

“Strong sales volume and enhanced demand showcases customers’ ever-growing affinity for the brand. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross continue to register a strong demand. The Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Legender is witnessing sustained segment leadership. The Camry Hybrid and Glanza are also strongly contributing to the overall success,” Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at TKM, said.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response to its entire portfolio, the company is constantly working on expanding its product portfolio to offer customers wider choices, he said.

“In-line with the same, we announced two new launches in the month of August – the all new Vellfire and the all new Rumion -- were launched to give customers a choice that fits their lifestyle and mobility needs and we are very happy with the initial response for both these exciting new launches,” Sood said.

“Furthermore, as we get closer to the festive season, we are dedicated to making this period a delightful and satisfying experience for all our customers by being a part of their celebrations and providing them with various offers and benefits,” he added.

