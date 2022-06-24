Toyota, Suzuki deepen collaboration in India

New Delhi

Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor of Japan on Friday said the two companies would start production of a new sports utility vehicle (SUV) developed by Suzuki at Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) from August.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and TKM will market the new model in India as Suzuki and Toyota models, respectively. Furthermore, the two companies are planning to export the new model, including Africa, the companies said in a statement.

The SUV will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The companies said this new product will deepen the collaboration in the fields of development and production in India.

Business alliance

Suzuki and Toyota had signed a memorandum of understanding for a business alliance in 2017. Since then, they have been bringing together Toyota’s strength in electrification technologies and Suzuki’s in technologies for compact vehicles for joint collaboration in production and in the widespread popularisation of electrified vehicles (EVs).

Both are promoting mutual supply of vehicles globally, which is one of the collaborations in the business partnership.

Till now MSIL has been producing Baleno (as Glanza for Toyota) and Vitara Brezza (Urban Cruiser for Toyota) to sell in the Indian market.

The upcoming SUV will be the first product which will be manufactured at TKM's plant and MSIL will be selling it with its badge.

The powertrains of the new model, will be equipped with mild hybrid developed by Suzuki and strong hybrid evolved by Toyota, the companies said.

Eco-friendly mobility

By bringing together strengths of both Toyota and Suzuki through the collaboration, the two companies offer a wide variety of vehicle electrification technologies to customers and the realisation of a carbon-neutral society in India, they said.

“Today, the automotive industry is facing various challenges such as electrification and carbon neutrality. By leveraging the respective strengths of Toyota and Suzuki to provide Indian customers with a variety of options, we hope to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and realise a society where ‘no-one is left behind’ and ‘everyone can move freely,'" Akio Toyoda, President, Toyota said.

Commitment to Make in India

Toyota and Suzuki will remain committed to the achievement of the “Make in India” initiative promoted by the Centre, and contribute to sustainable economic growth and to the vision of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2070, the companies said.

“Production of the new SUV at TKM is a project that can contribute to the growth of India through providing eco-friendly mobility needed by customers. We recognise that it is a big milestone towards deepening our collaboration in the future. We appreciate the support from Toyota, and at the same time, will explore new synergy and business opportunities through continuous collaboration,” Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki said.