Tamilnadu Petroproducts profit rises 90% in Q1

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd (TPL) has reported a 90 per cent increase in its net profit to ₹19 crore for Q1 FY20, against ₹10 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased 24 per cent to ₹348 crore (₹278 crore).

This is the company’s best quarterly performance in the last 15 years, said a press release. It attributed it to the streamlining of operations through prudent inventory management and better plant efficiency.

Quarterly Results
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd
