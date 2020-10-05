Travel industry picking up speed: Deep Kalra

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The travel industry in the short term will face pain, but there is a lot of reason for optimism in the long term once a vaccine is ready for Covid-19, according to Deep Kalra, founder and Group Executive Chairman of MakeMyTrip.
More people are now taking their own cars and travelling, and are comfortable spending long hours on the road even as some of the States such as Himachal Pradesh, are opening up. “Travel is in our DNA and it gives the biggest joy for us,” he said at TiECON Chennai 2020.
“We are going to live with the virus for a while. Travel is badly hit because people are afraid to go out. However, travel is much more comfortable and safer today when you wear a mask all the time. If you wear a good mask and wear it properly, I am a firm believer that you will not get the virus,” he said.
More and more people are now travelling to work, visiting relatives and for leisure. Travel globally is hit but Europe has recovered quite well, said Kalra.
“We used the last six months to take up many projects that we wanted to do for a long time but kept pending due to daily pressure,” he said.
