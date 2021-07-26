Tredence to hire over 1,000 analytics and engineering professionals

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Tredence, a data science and AI engineering company, plans to add over 1,000 technology professionals to its team in the next 12 months. This is said to be in response to the growing demand for global AI and data science expertise.
Since its Series A funding of $30 million in December 2020, Tredence has added over 500 employees across various roles and skill sets. This extensive scale-up has resulted in the company reaching the milestone of 1,000 employees worldwide. The job roles offered by the company include data analysts, business analysts, data engineers, data scientists, data product owners, cloud platform developers and technical architects, among others.
Founded in 2013, Tredence claims to have maintained a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50 per cent. “This enhanced focus on hiring is part of our strategy to invest in and build a strong talent pool of analytics and engineering professionals to drive value for our clients,” said Shub Bhowmick, CEO and co-founder of Tredence. The company had recently announced an employee stock buyback program of $3.5 million.
“The analytics industry has advanced leaps and bounds in the last few years, but the focus on last-mile adoption and value realization continues to be paramount. We are doubling our employee strength to further enable our clients in becoming insights-driven organizations,” Bhowmick added.
Tredence is a data science and AI engineering company focused on solving the last mile problem in analytics.
