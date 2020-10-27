Treebo Hotels raises ₹10 crore from a group of angel investors

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Treebo Hotels today announced that it has raised ₹10 crore from a group of angel investors including Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm; Jaydeep Barman, co-founder and CEO of Rebel Foods (Faasos); and Deepak Parayanken, Managing Director of Mozambique Holdings.
This investment comes close on the heels of an investment of ₹45 crore raised by the company recently from existing investors.
The angel round was led by Deepak Parayanken, Deputy Managing Director of Mozambique Holdings, a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Mozambique, with 1,400 employees and about $100mn in turnover. The Parayanken family office owns five hotels in the US, operating under brands like Holiday Inn and Hyatt. The group also has business interests across power, utilities, defense, auto, and pharma sectors in Mozambique.
Treebo has recently launched a SaaS business called Hotel Superhero under which it offers an integrated, cloud-based hotel management software to independent hotels and chains. The company is running a program called Treebo Hygiene Shield to tighten its safety protocols in the face of Covid. All operational hotels of the company are regularly audited on their compliance of Covid related safety standards and are accordingly given a gold or platinum hygiene shield rating on the website. Treebo has a portfolio of 600+ hotels in 100+ cities.
"The belief demonstrated by these investors - all seasoned business professionals themselves - in Treebo despite the current challenging times is precious for us. They are taking a bet on the long term prospects and the strong fundamentals of the business, which is hugely encouraging. We are excited about not just their capital but also the valuable advice and guidance they can offer" said Sidharth Gupta, co-founder, Treebo
Commenting on the investment, Deepak Parayanken said: “ Treebo has developed strong capabilities in both these areas. That's what attracted us towards the company. Their hotel management software, Hotel Superhero, is something that hotels of all sizes and shapes across the world can benefit from.”
“Their unique playbook of providing quality assurance to customers and better monetisation to hotel owners in the budget segment is also something that has global potential,” Parayanken added.
Shantanu Deshpande, co-founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company; Siddharth Velakacharla, Partner at Indus Capital Partners; Gautam Gurnani, Vice President, Investments at Dubai Holding along with several senior executives from McKinsey, Amazon and Microsoft, participated in this round.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...