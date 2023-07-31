Tresa Motors, a startup that is focussing on manufacturing and selling medium and heavy electric trucks, has appointed Vinod K Dasari, former Managing Director of Ashok Leyland, as the Chairman of its Board.

Dasari will contribute to Tresa Motors’ business by providing strategic leadership, leveraging his extensive experience in the automotive industry to drive innovation, foster organizational synergies, and strengthen the company’s position in the market. He will assume his new role at Tresa Motors with immediate effect, said a company statement.

“I look forward to contributing my knowledge and expertise to drive Tresa Motors’ growth, innovation, and sustainability endeavors, said Vinod K Dasari, Chairman, Tresa Motors.

Dasari’s career in the automotive industry includes key leadership positions at renowned companies, including his tenure as the CEO of Royal Enfield, CEO and MD of Ashok Leyland, and his significant contributions as the President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from 2015 to 2017.

“His remarkable accomplishments and profound insights in the automotive sector make him a critical resource for our growth journey,” said Rohan Shravan, Founding CEO, Tresa Motors.

Tresa Motors is currently is developing electric trucks in the 18T-55T GVW segment and unveiled its first vehicle, the Model V0.1 during the first week of July 2023.

