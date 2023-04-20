Ahmedabad-based software solutions provider Tridhya Tech Limited has announced acquisition of city-based Techno Infonet in an all-cash deal.

The company has not shared the financial details of the transaction.

Techno Infotech specialises in web development, software solutions, and digital marketing.

The acquisition will strengthen Tridhya Tech’s position as a comprehensive company offering quality and efficient technology solutions and services, a statement said.

The combined entity will offer solutions and services in the area of digital marketing, AI. IoT, automation, cloud, mobile applications, and portals, it added.

“The acquisition will allow Tridhya Tech to utilise the digital capabilities and resource capabilities to expand our technology offerings to new and existing clients globally,” said Ramesh Marand, Director and Group CEO, Tridhya Tech Limited.

Since its inception in 2018, Tridhya Tech has built its client base across sectors that include BFSI, retail & e-commerce, transport and logistics, and real estate.

Currently it services over 300 clients in India and overseas. Post acquisition the headcount of experts will exceed 600

“I am confident that our team of experts will be able to address new opportunities and our combined strength will enable us to provide better services to meet our customers’ needs,” said Sam Maniar, CEO and Founder of Techno Infonet.

SME IPO

Tridhya Tech Limited looks to raise funds from capital markets through a public issue in the SME segment. The company had on April 14 filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI to raise upto ₹35 crore through equity shares. The shares will be listed on the Emerge Platform of NSE.