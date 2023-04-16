With AI chatbot, ChatGPT, going viral, and Generative AI now being the buzzword everywhere, its effect of making job roles redundant is still contested. While some believe that newer technology can replace humans at their jobs, some think it could only help make work easier for humans.

Twitter is filled with discussions and opinions on the same. A recent tweet, by the CEO of fintech company CRED Kunal Shah, asked what is the impact of AI/GPT on employees at IT companies like Infosys, TCS, and Cognizant, among others, which elicited a flood of responses.

Folks who work at IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Cognizant in India, how do you see impact of AI/GPT on work you do today?



Curios to know what's the sentiment on the floor. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) April 14, 2023

ChatGPT - A work companion

Many Twitteratis said that they actively use ChatGPT and it has only helped them be more efficient and accurate. “We use it to better our code quality, the code reviews are done by ChatGPT, the actual code not so much,” wrote Prateek Chachra.

Similarly, another user, Vineeth, said, “It will enable us to serve our clients better, I feel or treat AI as a co-pilot to act as a guidance and guardrail rectifying buddy to help deliver quality products.” “Our client has specifically sent an email regarding ChatGPT usage. Do’s and dont’s while using ChatGPT,” another user said.

ChatGPT has also piqued the attention of top management of IT companies. Twitter user Tapas wrote, “Top management is vocal about it. Asking us to use it for work. It is helping developers to optimise their code.”

Recently Infosys’s CEO Salil Parekh said that the company is leveraging generative AI capabilities for clients and within the company. It has active programs and projects with clients working with generative AI platforms to address specific areas, processes, and libraries within their businesses.

However, one user who works at TCS said, there is no major impact. “I work for TCS, the problem is not writing code, the problem is understanding the requirements and writing code according to it, we can write the code in minutes once we understand the requirement, but it will undergo heavy documentation and review process. Don’t have much impact,” she wrote.

“As of now, no such impact, we are still working on old models as a lot of things are yet not clear with reference to GPT, its API, and its policies. But yes, it has made people more efficient in their current job roles,” said Jaideep Singh Negi on Twitter.

Another user wrote, “There does not seem to be any impact yet, Chatgpt will take a lot more time and need a lot of changes to get integrated with the large client companies, which typically these IT companies support.”

In the long-term

Although repetitive and mundane tasks performed by employees can be replaced, skilled workers cannot be replaced, say employees.

“Labor work in software development is already replaced by GitHub co-pilot and ChatGPT as they generate better and faster code. Developing front-end websites will also be replaced by AI in a few years. But, not sure about the skilled workers to be replaced,” wrote Mehul Prajapati.

Rajat Kamatkar, on Twitter, said, “There are yet to be tools developed/integrated over ChatGTP that can bring real changes to IT services processes but it will happen for sure. Client’s requirement gathering is still a huge task that requires clarity, without clarity of questions, GPT is useless.”

“Previously worked there, these companies often use vendors like SAP, Salesforce, Adobe, etc., to cater to client requirements. IMO if and when these vendors will integrate AI into their offerings we will see changes, till then it will go on as usual,” opined Rajat Upreti.

