Trifecta Capital closes second venture debt fund, invests ₹900 crore

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Trifecta Capital has closed its second venture debt fund, which has already invested ₹900 crore ($123 million) across 38 companies, after it received investor commitments worth ₹1,025 crore.
With a provision to recycle capital, the fund will have an investible corpus of up to ₹2,560 crore. Trifecta Capital will be launching its third venture debt fund in the third quarter of 2021, with a size of ₹1,200-1,500 crore, the company said in a statement.
The fund, with a target of ₹1,000 crore, including a greenshoe option of ₹250 crore, received investor commitments of ₹1,025 crore. The fund, which has a provision to recycle capital, now has an investible corpus of up to ₹2,560 crore.
“Successfully closing Fund-II during these challenging times is evidence of the performance of our funds and the maturity of the asset class which we pioneered in 2014. Besides consistently beating the quarterly hurdle on returns for over five years across both funds, we have returned a significant portion of our first fund to investors and are building a strong foundation for the future,” Rahul Khanna, Managing Partner said.
Trifecta Capital had launched the country’s first venture debt fund in 2014 with commitments of ₹500 crore.
Trifecta Capitals’ funds are predominantly backed by institutional investors including banks, insurance companies, development institutions, public sector entities, corporates and endowments, from India and offshore, as well as some of India’s largest family offices.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...