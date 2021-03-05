Trifecta Capital closes second venture debt fund, invests ₹900 crore

Trifecta Capital has closed its second venture debt fund, which has already invested ₹900 crore ($123 million) across 38 companies, after it received investor commitments worth ₹1,025 crore.

With a provision to recycle capital, the fund will have an investible corpus of up to ₹2,560 crore. Trifecta Capital will be launching its third venture debt fund in the third quarter of 2021, with a size of ₹1,200-1,500 crore, the company said in a statement.

“Successfully closing Fund-II during these challenging times is evidence of the performance of our funds and the maturity of the asset class which we pioneered in 2014. Besides consistently beating the quarterly hurdle on returns for over five years across both funds, we have returned a significant portion of our first fund to investors and are building a strong foundation for the future,” Rahul Khanna, Managing Partner said.

Trifecta Capital had launched the country’s first venture debt fund in 2014 with commitments of ₹500 crore.

Trifecta Capitals’ funds are predominantly backed by institutional investors including banks, insurance companies, development institutions, public sector entities, corporates and endowments, from India and offshore, as well as some of India’s largest family offices.