TTK Healthcare shares rallied around 6 per cent in early trade after the company revised upwards the floor price for voluntary delisting from the stock exchanges.

On Tuesday, the Woodward’s Gripewater maker announced that it revised the floor price for delisting of its shares to ₹1,201.30 per equity share against ₹1,051.31 per share announced on April 20.

Shares of TTK Healthcare touched a day’s high of ₹1,329.8 on NSE, 6 per cent higher than Tuesday’s closing price. It is currently trading at ₹1,281, around 2 per cent higher than previous day’s closing price.

On April 5, the company said that its promoters had proposed to acquire all the equity shares held by public shareholders and file for voluntary delisting from the stock exchanges.

Consequently, the board of TTK Healthcare approved the voluntary delisting of the company at ₹1,051.31 per equity share on April 20.