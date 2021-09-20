Tummoc raises $540,000 in seed funding round from angel investors

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Bengaluru-based mobility start-up Tummoc has raised $540,000 in seed funding round from a clutch of angel investors including Vineet Singh, founder of HMPL Consulting; Krishna D, Software Development Manager at Amazon; Deependra Bisht, Strategy & Operations at Google, and Alan Aim, founder of Right Buy U, UK.
Tummoc is a transit platform designed and curated for real-time and accurate public transport information within a city. The start-up enables users to discover the fastest and cheapest route and the estimated cost of travel from source to destination.
Tummoc aims to use the funds in growth, product development, team building, and technology enhancement. This fund will give a fillip to Tummoc’s future expansion plans with a target to launch in 10 major cities by the end of 2021.
Founded in 2016, Tummoc’s co-founders Hiranmay and Monalisha set about solving the struggle faced by Bengaluru citizens in finding multi-mode public transport information and reasonably priced commutation options for short distances on a click. Joined later by co-founder Narayan, the team developed a multi-modal commute platform to help commuters get accurate bus/metro information, learn about public transport routes, and book bike or auto rides in Bengaluru and Kolkata. Tummoc has facilitated more than 120,000 rides since its inception.
Commenting on this, Co-Founder Hiranmay adds, “We will be using the investment to fund the expansion of our operations to other key metro cities in the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kochi by end of this calendar year. Born out of the understanding that many commuters are unable to effectively use public modes of transportation due to a lack of credible information, we have introduced many additional features since inception that have served to enhance the user experience. We remain committed to simplifying public transport further through constant innovation.”
Tummoc wants to create an ecosystem covering buses, metros, autos, bikes, and other private riding services, with a mission to provide a cheap and hassle-free travelling experience for daily commuters.
They want to bring a commute revolution in India by reverse-engineering the trend of decreasing public transport usage in India.
