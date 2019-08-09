Tupperware India to open exclusive brand stores, list products on e-commerce sites

Direct selling company Tupperware, known for kitchenware and culinary solutions, will leverage its team of direct sellers to launch exclusive brand stores, besides making the brand available on e-commerce channel in India.

This multi-channel roll-out is a move to boost the company’s slowing growth trajectory.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India, told BusinessLine, “ In the past few years, consumption patterns have seen a rapid change. In line with the evolving market dynamics, we felt there was an urgent need to adopt a multi-channel strategy to increase access to our products and help the brand reach out to new consumers. We believe this multi-channel strategy will help us double our business in the next five years.

We plan to open 30 outlets by this year-end. Thirteen outlets have already been signed and are in various stages of fitout. By next year-end, we plan to open additional 100 outlets.”

Initially, these franchise-run stores will be launched in key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune among others.

The company will also begin listing its products on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart through authorised sellers this month. Recently, the Delhi High Court came out with a judgement restraining e-commerce platforms from selling products of direct selling companies without their authorisation.

Chhabra said that this judgement will be beneficial for the direct selling industry in weeding out unauthorised sales and ensure that products are sold online only through authorised sellers.

“We have a wide range of products. But unfortunately consumers are not aware of our product range. Now, with exclusive brand outlets, we can showcase our entire range and also expand our product portfolio,” he added.