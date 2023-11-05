Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited (TFL), a leading manufacturer of soda ash and a part of the Singapore-based AM International, has said that it started commercial production of green soda ash at its plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The company has established this project by leveraging cutting-edge carbon-capture technology to establish carbon-neutrality in the manufacture of soda ash and it claimed that it is the first company in the world to manufacture carbon-neutral soda ash.

To produce green soda ash, TFL set up a CO2 Recovery Plant to capture carbon from coal used as fuel in its boiler for steam production. The carbon is converted into biomass fuel to eliminate fossil fuel usage, thus achieving carbon neutrality in the manufacturing process. Further, TFL uses green ammonium, imported from Egypt, to produce its near-zero soda ash, according to a statement.

“The R&D efforts have borne fruit, whereby TFL is able to capture CO2 from flue gases of bio-mass boiler and reuse it to deliver a near-zero carbon effect, a move towards a circular economy,” said Ashwin Muthiah, Founder-Chairman, AMIH, Singapore.

TFL has already tied up with one of the world’s largest MNCs for the supply of green soda ash in the manufacture of detergents, and is optimistic about forging further partnerships.

Also known as sodium carbonate, soda ash is a key ingredient in a wide array of products. It’s in the windows of the homes, in laundry detergents and rechargeable batteries that power the appliances, among other things. So, it is an ingredient that is used to make products for everyday use.

