TVS Automobile partners Goolge Cloud to build ‘super platform’ for aftermarket

TVS Automobile Solutions is building a super platform aimed at bringing fragmented stakeholders of automotive aftermarket into a single digital ecosystem. It has chosen Google Cloud as its technology partner for the purpose.
Vehicle owners, retailers, garages, independent owners, fleet owners and insurance companies, among others, will be digitised and empowered with future technologies by bringing them under ‘Platform of Platforms’ — a seamless digital technology architecture to provide service, parts, roadside assistance and insurance.
The new platform is expected to enable the delivery of service or parts within 24 hours across the country.
“The super platform is the first of its kind initiative in the automotive aftermarket globally. Out of 2-3 players, we choose Google Cloud for seamless global play in the auto aftermarket and also to bring future technologies such as connected vehicles, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, among others,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVS Automobile Solutions.
The initiative is the culmination of years of transformational efforts carried out by the company in the areas of garage network, Partsmart, on-demand services, among others.
It is expected to help achieve TVS ASL’s objective of securing 10 per cent market share in the aftermarket by 2023, up from four per cent now.
The Indian independent automotive aftermarket is estimated at about $10 billion and has been growing at a CAGR of 7-10 per cent over the past five years.
The market is highly fragmented with over 40,000 retailers, 1 lakh garages and thousands of small distributors across the country. In the last five years, TVS Automobile has established a strong leadership by supporting over 2 million customers, 20,000 retailers, 10,000 garages along with fleet management for over 70,000 vehicles.
“Google cloud will enable TVS Automobile’s migration from existing technology to a seamless platform connecting all layers of automotive after market,” said Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.
Phase 1 of the ‘Super Platform’ is expected to be rolled out in October.
