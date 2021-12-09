TVS Motor Company appoints new distribution partner for Nicaragua and Costa Rica

TVS Motor Company has roped in Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, as its new distribution partner for Nicaragua and Costa Rica to expand its business in Central America further. Active Motors SA will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), according to a statement.

Active SA Motors will facilitate the opening of three flagship outlets and about 50 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in a phased manner across Nicaragua and Costa Rica. TVS Motor Company has growing business in Central America with its presence across key markets, including Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Also see: TVS Eurogrip will be the principal sponsor of CSK for 3 years

“Central America is an important market for TVS Motor Company. We are delighted to partner with Grupo Q, which has a strong pedigree in the automobile industry in the country. This association is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor’s market presence in Central America,” said R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company.

The deep understanding of the market, rich experience in the industry and retail financing capabilities make Grupo Q the best strategic ally for TVS Motor Company in Nicaragua and Costa Rica, he added.

Also see: Car-makers report decline in Nov sales as chip issue persists

“We, at Grupo Q, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the length and breadth of fast-evolving customer requirement. Active Motors, the new company of the Grupo Q Holding Company, promises quality mobility solutions and accessibility for customers in the Nicaragua and Costa Rica markets,” said Carlos Enrique Quiros, Vice President & Commercial Head, Grupo Q.

TVS Motor Company bike range in Costa Rica and Nicaragua will include Apache Series, Raider, HLX, Stryker, Neo NX and in the scooter segment, Ntorq.