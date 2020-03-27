TVS Motor Company, Sundaram-Clayton earmark ₹30 crore to combat Covid-19

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers, and die-caster Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL) have pledged ₹30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, and will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks and providing cooked meals to those on the frontline -- from healthcare workers to police officers.
“This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company. “Our priority is to help government efforts to contain and mitigate the effects of this pandemic. We will continue to do what we can for the community and people, as we have done in our 100-year history.”
Under the first phase, SST has supplied 10 tractors fitted with disinfectant sprays and about 30 personnel to the Hosur Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu, and municipalities in Krishnagiri and Mysuru. The streets and villages in and around these towns are being sprayed with disinfectants.
SST will also manufacture and distribute 1 million face masks.
TVS Motor Company and SCL are using canteen kitchens in Hosur, Padi (Chennai) and Mysuru to get food cooked, and it is being distributed to police, healthcare workers and essential services workers in and around Hosur, Chennai and Mysuru. In Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, the company is distributing dry ration kits to daily wage workers who have been displaced, and also to villagers who need food supplies, every day.
In addition, the two companies are evaluating collaborations with 3D printing companies to make ventilators that will help support hospitals that lack the necessary life-support systems to treat Covid-19 patients.
TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. have shut all their offices and manufacturing facilities in line with government guidelines.
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...