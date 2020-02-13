TVS Motor increases stake in US-based Scienaptic Systems

Are there toys, trinkets and trophies at your workplace?
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
TVS Motor Company, India’s third-largest motorcycle-maker, announced on Thursday that it has acquired additional shares Scienaptic Systems Inc, a US-based information technology company.
In an exchange filing, the Chennai-based two- and three-wheeler company said: “TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM), is already a shareholder of Scienaptic. This additional acquisition of shares in Scienaptic, would further strengthen TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited’s partnership with Scienaptic as they continue to pursue bottomline impact for Fortune 100 companies and leverage Scienaptic’s technology platform for the benefit of TVSM and its subsidiaries.”
The acquisition is for a cash consideration of approximately $1,950,000 for 6,09,358 shares, which includes 5,87,053 ordinary shares and 22,305 Series A preferred stock.
Prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India will be sought before closing the investment, the disclosure stated.
Scienaptic is an AI-powered decision-making platform company providing end-to-end big data analytics and risk management solutions to its customers. Scienaptic’ technology platform ‘Ether’ enables enterprises to improve risk and credit assessment, monitor evolving fraud patterns and improve customer experience.
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Accurate performancemeets strong hardware
Job loveLove is in the air with Valentine’s Day approaching. So why not track the affinity people have with ...
The audio legend combines good sound with a unique designthat will suit some
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Minda Corporation at current levels. Breaking ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...