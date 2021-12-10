TVS Motor launches Apache RR 310 and NTORQ 125 in the Philippines

The Shah of Mahindra
TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of TVS Apache RR 310 and its feature-rich connected scooter TVS NTORQ 125 for the consumers in the Philippines.
In a press release, the company said it has developed two versions of Fi platforms: RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection). The RT-Fi technology is specially designed to deliver superior performance with better real throttle feel for an enjoyable riding experience in all driving conditions.
TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312cc SI engine, four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 34 bhp power and 27 Nm of torque. TVS NTORQ 125 is a sporty and aero-dynamic 125cc automatic scooter that offers a robust and enhanced riding experience.
TVS NTORQ 125 is the only scooter equipped with an RT-Fi platform. The scooter features a Bluetooth-connected speedometer, multi-mode display for street and ride stats, navigation assist, engine temperature indicator, and phone battery strength display unit.
“It gives us utmost pleasure to introduce TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 with best-in-class features and RT-Fi technology in the Philippines. It has been our constant endeavour to provide our valued Filipino customers with quality two-wheeler offerings that best suit their lifestyle without compromising on functionality and technology,” J Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia, said in a press release.
“The smart features of TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 are perfect to cater to the connected needs of the customers. We are committed to enhancing our ownership experience for the customers with the diverse product range,” he added.
