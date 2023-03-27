Leading two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company said it has launched seven new products, which include two and three-wheelers, in Ghana, Africa.

TVS Motor Company aims to expand its reach and explore new opportunities and avenues for growth in the region.

The new products include Bebek-TVS Neo NX, three variants of the TVS HLX series (TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 & TVS HLX 150X), the TVS Apache 180, and the three-wheelers TVS King series, said a company statement.

“Our products are engineered specifically to cater to the demands of the African market while delivering superior quality and reliability,” said Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company.

“We are excited to partner with TVS Motor Company and bring a range of mobility solutions to Ghana that addresses the specific requirements of varied customers. TVS Motor’s products are known for their technology, quality, enhanced safety and aesthetically designed features. With these seven new products, we will be able to build a strong connection with our customers,” Dev Bulani, Managing Director, Arash Motors said

The company’s global presence includes regions such as Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America, and the Middle East.