TVS Motor ropes in global premium bike design veteran Tim Prentice

TVS Motor Company has announced the appointment of Timothy (Tim) Prentice as Vice-President – Design at TVS Motor Company.

Tim is among the most acclaimed motorcycle designers globally, with significant motorcycle design milestones and accolades to his credit. He brings on board 35 years of enriching experience in motorcycle design, project management and product development, according to a company statement.

Through his design studio ‘Motonium Design Inc’, Tim has worked on the design, project management and creative direction for companies such as Mission Motors, Triumph Motorcycles, Polaris, Windecker Aircraft, BMW Motorrad, Aprilia, Honda R&D, Disney Studios and Yamaha.

He is credited with designing iconic motorcycles such as Triumph Thunderbird (2009) and Triumph Speed Triple (2011). Tim has designed Mission Motor’s Mission R (2010) electric motorcycle, which won him and his firm multiple accolades.

“Tim has always crafted modern and inspiring designs during his career as a designer and a leader of global teams. He has been a thought leader in the areas of electric motorcycling and future mobility solutions. I am confident that Tim will greatly enhance our ability to bring design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles,” said KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.

Tim’s appointment is expected to further boost TVS Motor Company’s ability to stay ahead of rapid changes in design trends and maintain its competitive edge in future technology. Specialised in advanced design planning, Tim’s experience in designs for high performance electric vehicles will augment the company’s EV line-up design to the next level, it said.

“Over the years, I have witnessed a dynamic shift in TVS Motor products’ mobility design as they imbibe futuristic innovations while keeping customer experience at the centre of the offering. I look forward to work with the team to realise innovative future designs for our next generation two-wheelers,” said Prentice.