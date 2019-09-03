TVS Motor sales down 15 per cent in August

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
TVS Motor Co on Tuesday reported a 15.37 per cent decline in total sales in August at 2,90,455 units.
The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,43,217 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,75,851 units as against 3,30,076 units in August 2018, down 16.42 per cent.
Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,19,528 units last month as compared to 2,75,688 units in August 2018, a decline of 20.37 per cent, it added.
Motorcycle sales during the month declined 16.96 per cent to 1,09,393 units as compared to 1,31,743 units in August 2018.
Scooter sales were down 13.73 per cent to 1,09,272 units from 1,26,676 units in the year-ago month.
Total exports increased 5.56 per cent to 69,702 units last month as compared with 66,028 units in August 2018.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...