Companies

TVS Motor sales down 15 per cent in August

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 03, 2019 Published on September 03, 2019

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Co on Tuesday reported a 15.37 per cent decline in total sales in August at 2,90,455 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,43,217 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,75,851 units as against 3,30,076 units in August 2018, down 16.42 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,19,528 units last month as compared to 2,75,688 units in August 2018, a decline of 20.37 per cent, it added.

Motorcycle sales during the month declined 16.96 per cent to 1,09,393 units as compared to 1,31,743 units in August 2018.

Scooter sales were down 13.73 per cent to 1,09,272 units from 1,26,676 units in the year-ago month.

Total exports increased 5.56 per cent to 69,702 units last month as compared with 66,028 units in August 2018.

Published on September 03, 2019
sales
TVS Motor Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Indian Hotels in talks with Tata Group firms to convert guest houses into homestays