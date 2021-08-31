TVS Srichakra enters Indonesia with Eurogrip two-wheeler tyre range

TVS Srichakra, a leading manufacturer of two and three-wheeler and off-highway tyres, announced its entry into the Indonesian market with the Eurogrip range of tyres.

The first product line to be launched is ‘Eurogrip Bee City’ – a range of two-wheeler tyres, completely customised to suit the needs of Indonesian riders’ urban lifestyle and road conditions. These tyres are suited for popular scooter and motorbike models in Indonesia and come in five sizes to start with, according to a statement.

“Indonesia will be one of our important international markets going forward and we will invest in terms of infrastructure, sales processes as well as brand, said Madhavan, EVP – Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra.

‘Bee’ sub-brand

Eurogrip Bee City is the first of many products the company has planned under the ‘Bee’ sub-brand for this market. Bees are known to be very hard working, always on the move and are seen as guardians against pollution - a good representation of scooter and urban motorbike riders who continuously move, connecting with people, places and activities. This is how the name ‘Bee City’ came into being. “We have upcoming products in the sport and on-off segments being developed under the same sub-brand,” he added.

The tyres will be available immediately in Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang and Surabaya. In the second phase, they will be distributed in seven cities that include Palembang, Medan, Pontianak, Samarinda, Manado, Banjarmasin and Makassar.

To start with, customers can choose from a product line consisting of five tyre sizes, three patterns and 13 products and will be offered with a four-year warranty.