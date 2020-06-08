Companies

Uber launches ‘Hourly Rentals’ on-demand service in 17 cities

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on June 08, 2020 Published on June 08, 2020

Uber intends to roll out ‘Hourly Rentals’ service on a pan-India basis in the next couple of weeks.   -  K_BHAGYA PRAKASH

New service to cater to multi-hour, multi-stop needs of riders without having to book multiple trips

You can now as an Uber rider enjoy the flexibility to retain the vehicle and driver at your disposal for running multiple errands or multiple stops in your journey. Ride hailing major Uber has now launched its on-demand intra-city service ‘Hourly Rentals’ in 17 cities in Indian market, a top official said.

This service, which comes with an affordable starting price point of ₹189 for a one hour/10 Km package, would allow riders an option to select from its App multiple hourly packages, up to a maximum of 12- hours (120 kms), Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities for India and South Asia, Uber told BusinessLine.

Singh sees ‘Hourly Rentals’ service as a big growth driver for Uber in India. This service would also be welcome among the driver partners as it will allow higher utilisation for them and provide an additional earning opportunity, he said.

Plans

He also said that Uber intends to roll out ‘Hourly Rentals’ service on a pan-India basis in the next couple of weeks.

“As cities open up post the lockdown, many of our riders will have new use cases and different needs from Uber, one of which is keeping their Uber with them for a longer duration as they go through their day.

Hourly Rentals is our solution for that. It allows users to book their Uber for multiple hours with flexible and affordable packages, make multiple steps on their journey, and of course these rides will provide the highest possible safety standards. For our drivers, this offers them yet another opportunity to earn on the platform,” he said.

Singh said that COVID-19 has accelerated Uber’s plan to bring the ‘Hourly Rentals’ service to India, but added that this service should not be seen as a response to COVID-19.

“Even pre COVID there was reasonably large market for a service where riders would like to keep the vehicle and driver at their disposal for running multiple errands or multiple stops. But what COVID-19 has done is now there is a further increase in demand for this service. We now expect a larger number of riders to opt in for ‘Hourly Rentals’,” he said.

Cities

The 17 cities where the ‘Hourly Rentals’ service is available are Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kanpur and Bhopal.

Published on June 08, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
companies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid lockdown: From farm to fork, supply chains adapting to ‘new normal’
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.