Uber launches two new commute-specific services for businesses

Uber on Tuesday announced the launch of two new commute-specific services in a bid to help businesses support their employees’ daily commute.

The new services are ‘Employee Group Rides’, which will enable employees from the same organisation to book rides together to travel to work, and ‘Business Charter’, where companies can reserve a dedicated fleet of vehicles provided by third-party fleet partners for their employees and customers.

“Uber is committed to building innovative solutions which meet the needs of businesses in the ‘new normal’. As our cities begin to open, our new commute services will equip corporations to offer their employees and customers convenient and cost-efficient solutions,” said Arjun Nohwar, Director, Uber for Business, APAC.

As businesses reopen, getting employees to work is a primary concern for employers. Uber’s internal data have revealed that 70 per cent of companies are already planning transportation solutions for their employees.

“Uber has made substantial investments to procure safety supplies for drivers and implemented innovative technology-driven solutions to help riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip. These include a comprehensive set of safety measures such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and mandatory driver education on safety SOPs,” said the company statement.

It added that all vehicles on the Uber for Business platform will be fitted with floor-to-ceiling safety screens or safety ‘cockpits’ enclosing the driver, thereby limiting contact with the rider. Uber has also distributed safety kits to drivers consisting of masks, sanitisers, gloves and disinfectants to sanitise the cars between rides.