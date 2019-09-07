Ultratech board undergoes rejig

The Board of Ultratech Cement, Aditya Birla Group’s flagship company, has undergone restructuring. Kailash Chandra Jhanwar, the current whole-time director, has been appointed as the managing director of the company with effect from January 1, 2020.

Krishna Kishore Maheshwari will be appointed as non-executive vice chairman upon his relinquishing office as managing director on December 31, 2019, the company said. Maheshwari was MD of the company since 2016.

Upon his appointment as non-executive vice chairman, Maheshwari will cease to be key managerial personnel of the company.