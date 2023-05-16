UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has commissioned 0.8 million tonne per annum (mtpa) of brownfield expansion at Neem Ka Thana in Rajasthan.

The company has a grey cement capacity of 17.05 mtpa in Rajasthan and its total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India stands at 129.95 mtpa.

In February, the company commissioned 1.30 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Hirmi in Chhattisgarh and 2.80 mtpa greenfield grinding capacity at Cuttack in Odisha.

UltraTech has 22 integrated manufacturing units, 27 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit, and 8 bulk packaging terminals. It has a network of over one lakh channel partners across the country and has a market reach of about 80 per cent.

Its nearest rival was Holcim India, which with its two Indian units - Ambuja Cements and ACC- has a combined installed production capacity of 70 mtpa.