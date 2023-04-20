UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group company, has commissioned a 2.2-million-tonnes per annum grinding unit at Patliputra in Bihar through brownfield expansion.

With this, the company’s capacity in the state will go up to 4.7 mtpa.

This additional capacity will help the company service the fast-growing demand in the East region and increase its blended cement ratio, said the company in a statement on Thursday.

The country’s largest cement making company’s grey cement manufacturing capacity in India will increase to 129.15 mtpa.

The company’s stock was trading marginally down by 0.55 per cent at ₹7,475 on Thursday.