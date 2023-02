UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has commissioned a 1.5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) grinding unit at Jharsuguda in Odisha.

The expansion of its existing grinding unit will take the company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in the State to 4.1 mtpa.

The company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 122.85 mtpa, the company said in a statement on Monday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit