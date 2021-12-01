UltraTech Cement receives five-star rating for 15 of its limestone mines

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
UltraTech Cement has received a five-star rating for 15 of its limestone mines on basis of sustainable mine management.
The rating was given by the Ministry of Mines and Indian Bureau of Mines.
This is the highest number of five-star ratings awarded to any company in India for all major minerals such as Bauxite, Copper, Iron ore, Manganese, Lead & Zinc and Limestone.
Conceptualised by the Ministry of Mines, the Star ratings are based on adoption of best practices for exhaustive and universal implementation of sustainable development framework in mining.
The five-star rating is given to mines which performed best on parameters such as scientific and efficient mining, compliance of approved production, zero waste mining, environment protection, steps taken for progressive and final mine closure, green energy sourcing, land, adoption of international standards, local communities engagement and welfare programmes, resettlement and other positive social impacts.
