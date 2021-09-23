UltraTech Cement to use only renewable energy by 2050

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has decided to meet its entire electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050.
In the last two years, the company has scaled up its contracted renewable energy capacity by 2.5 times and has set a target to scale up its green energy mix to 34 per cent of its total power requirement by 2024, from the current levels of 13 per cent.
The commitment to go green on its energy requirement is part of Climate Group’s RE100 initiative at Climate Week NYC 2021. The RE100, led by Climate Group in partnership with CDP, brings together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100 per cent renewable electricity.
Kailash Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement said the company will become part of a high-profile global campaign that advocates for a strong business case in transitioning to renewable energy sources in building a decarbonised economy.
The RE100 announcement is in line with UltraTech’s focus to institutionalise its carbon reduction initiatives through measurable targets and commitments, said ER Raj Narayanan, Business Head and Chief Manufacturing Officer, UltraTech Cement.
In FY21, UltraTech took another important step with validating its GHG emission reduction targets by the science-based targets initiative. UltraTech’s GHG reduction targets also include lowering CO2 intensity in cement to 462 kg net CO2 per tonne of cementitious material by 2032.
So far, a total of 6 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions has been achieved with the base year of 2017.
