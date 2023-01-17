UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has been recognised as a leader in climate change by Carbon Disclosure Project, a global non-profit environmental organisation, for its 2022 CDP disclosure.

UltraTech received an ‘A-’ score for implementing best practices and for taking concerted action on climate issues, securing a place in the ‘leadership category’.

The company’s score in FY22 is a significant improvement from its previous score of ‘B’ in FY21. Its score on climate change by CDP has been consistently improving over the years reflecting the significant progress made by the company in driving its decarbonisation agenda.

It said, the company focuses on using globally emerging technologies, enhancing its product mix with environment-friendly products, increasing green energy usage in its operations and digitalisation of processes, in addition to the adoption of carbon pricing.

UltraTech is a signatory to the GCCA Climate Ambition 2050 and has committed to ‘Net Zero Concrete Roadmap’ announced by Global Cement and Concrete Association.