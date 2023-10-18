E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has launched its new offering, Shiprocket Amplify, in partnership with influencer marketing platform One Impression.

The solution is aimed at providing small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with an integrated Influencer Marketing as a Service (IMAAS) tool.

With over 70 crore Indians using social media platforms on a regular basis and approx. $ 16 billion spent on influencer marketing globally in 2022, with RoAS as high as 8X, influencer marketing presents a huge opportunity for brands to connect with their audiences on a larger scale.

Moreover, with over 3 million influencers currently active in India, small businesses generally lack the knowledge and expertise to select the right creators and engage them at the right price point.

“Mission of empowering business”

“With the rise of social commerce in India, influencer marketing solutions are poised to provide a significant advantage to merchants by allowing them to drive higher ROIs across social media platforms. This partnership will enable us to further our mission of empowering business growth at every level and being a partner in growth for our merchants,” said Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket.

With plans starting at ₹ 5,000, SMBs will be able to generate content to fuel growth with the benefits of influencer marketing, including cost-effectiveness, higher conversions, and improved brand trust, the company said.

According to Apaksh Gupta, founder and CEO of One Impression, influencer marketing as a tool has immense potential and is quickly becoming indispensable for businesses of all shapes and sizes. “This partnership will enable all SMBs to unlock their true growth potential by collaborating with world-class content creators and furthering our own mission of helping brands scale in today’s digital ecosystem. “

Last year, Shiprocket became a unicorn after raising $33 million as a part of a Series E round. The round was backed by Zomato, Temasek, and LightRock in the first tranche.