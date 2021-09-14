Uniphore onboards Ritesh Idnani as global chief revenue officer

Conversational AI company, Uniphore, has onboarded Ritesh Idnani as its chief revenue officer (CRO).

With over 25 years of experience in technology, business services customer experience (CX), and contact centers, Idnani has worked across a wide range of businesses including start-ups, growth, and multi-billion-dollar enterprises. Idnani has experience in both the services (applications, infrastructure, and process) and the products (SaaS/ BPaaS/PaaS) side of the business.

Prior to this, Idnani was with Tech Mahindra where he spent the last five years as the president of a $1.4 billion portfolio of businesses which he grew at 7-8 times the industry growth rate. In addition to leading Tech Mahindra, he has been an independent advisor to the boards, CEOs, and leadership teams of a number of public and private mid-size businesses. Idnani also spent over 12 years at Infosys, where he helped scale the business from $100 million to $8 billion in revenue.

Transformational organisation

Uniphore is a conversational AI system aimed at disrupting outdated customer experience model using voice, video, AI and automation.

As Uniphore’s global CRO, Idnani will report to Uniphore’s CEO Umesh Sachdev and lead several global functions including worldwide sales, sales engineering, sales development, revenue operations, and global partnerships and alliances.

Also see: InGovern raises concerns over Punit Goenka’s appointment as member of Zee Audit Committee

“With a rapidly expanding global opportunity in front of us and a solid track record of execution, we are building an organisation that can fully capitalise on transforming businesses across multiple sectors. Ritesh is a recognised CX expert across industries and transforms global businesses with a unique ability to effectively mix strategy and execution to drive results,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder, Uniphore.

“As enterprises continue their rapid digital transformation, they want to work with organisations who can leverage the latest AI and automation solutions to make a strategic difference in their business and enhance overall customer experience. Uniphore is an innovative organisation that works with leading enterprises to deliver better business results through cutting edge technology,” said Ritesh Idnani, CRO, Uniphore.