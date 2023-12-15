Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo opened its 13th store in the country Located at the newly-opened The Mall of Faridabad, the new store is the 8th store in Delhi-NCR region. The brand has aggressively opened several new stores.

“We are excited today to be bringing our LifeWear to the community of Faridabad. The opening of this new store rounds up a big year for UNIQLO in India, in which we have also opened our first Highway Store in Zirakpur, as well as our first-ever stores in Mumbai. Everywhere we have opened stores in India, we have been delighted to receive a warm welcome from customers. With our new Faridabad store, we continue our commitment to offering innovative, high-quality apparel that enhances the everyday lives of our customers,” said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, Uniqlo India.

Earlier this year, Uniqlo India roped in Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador.

“We at Pacific Group have always strived to offer unparalleled global brand experiences to our patrons and bringing Uniqlo to Faridabad is a step in a similar direction. With the launch of the first UNIQLO store in Faridabad, we aim to elevate the city’s fashion ethos and cater to the discerning tastes of fashion enthusiasts.,” said Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group.

