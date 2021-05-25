Uniqlo’s parent company commits $3 million for Covid-relief efforts

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo on Tuesday said that it will provide urgent support of around $3 million to those affected by the pandemic in India as the country is battling with the second wave of Covid-19.
“Fast Retailing is committed to helping the people of India, especially at this critical time. This is an emergency that requires global solidarity, and we hope that our contribution will support the immediate needs of those on the ground and help put the country on track to recovery. Our thoughts are with the people affected and the medical professionals working to provide care during these difficult times,” said Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing.
“Fast Retailing will donate ₹100 million to GiveIndia and the Akshaya Patra Foundation. In addition, plans are underway to provide more than 600,000 UNIQLO AIRism masks to frontline workers,” it statement added.
Through GiveIndia, funds will be utilised, for the immediate provision of medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in critical states besides providing cash relief to families of the deceased. The donation to the Akshaya Patra Foundation will be used to provide cooked meals and dry ration supplies to low-income daily wage workers who are impacted by the surge of Covid-19, the company said.
Uniqlo opened its first store in India in October 2019 in New Delhi, and now has a total of six stores in the country.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...