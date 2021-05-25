Uniqlo’s parent company commits $3 million for Covid-relief efforts

Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo on Tuesday said that it will provide urgent support of around $3 million to those affected by the pandemic in India as the country is battling with the second wave of Covid-19.

“Fast Retailing is committed to helping the people of India, especially at this critical time. This is an emergency that requires global solidarity, and we hope that our contribution will support the immediate needs of those on the ground and help put the country on track to recovery. Our thoughts are with the people affected and the medical professionals working to provide care during these difficult times,” said Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing.

“Fast Retailing will donate ₹100 million to GiveIndia and the Akshaya Patra Foundation. In addition, plans are underway to provide more than 600,000 UNIQLO AIRism masks to frontline workers,” it statement added.

Through GiveIndia, funds will be utilised, for the immediate provision of medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in critical states besides providing cash relief to families of the deceased. The donation to the Akshaya Patra Foundation will be used to provide cooked meals and dry ration supplies to low-income daily wage workers who are impacted by the surge of Covid-19, the company said.

Uniqlo opened its first store in India in October 2019 in New Delhi, and now has a total of six stores in the country.