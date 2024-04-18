Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global consulting firm focused on ESG and Climate and Accounting Advisory, has raised $10 million in Series B funding.

The funding round was led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Sorin Investments.

In December 2022, Uniqus Consultech raised $12.5 million in Series A funding from Nexus Venture Partners and Sorin Investments. While Nexus Ventures is a venture capital fund, Sorin Investments is an early-stage tech fund founded by private equity veteran Sanjay Nayar.

Commenting on the latest Series B Funding round, Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus, said, “The current round of funding will enable us to expand our solutions portfolio, explore new markets, and further accelerate our growth plans.”

Uniqus currently operates in three markets—India, West Asia and the US.

“Since our launch in December 2022, the demand environment in each of the markets has been very strong. We are going into newer solutions lot faster than what we actually thought we would be doing,” Khatri said. Also, use of technology has got more accelerated due to Gen-AI movement.

Also read: Chennai SaaS startup Zepic closes $2.1 million pre-seed funding

Uniqus sees lot of consulting opportunities in Generative-AI space. The planning to set up a practice that will offer consulting services to companies on AI tech risk, Khatri told businessline.

“We want to help companies to implement and leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and also help them manage the risk coming out of AI is a focus area for us. The funding round will help us in moving to the adjacencies faster than we had wanted earlier,” he said.

Uniqus plans to go live with an AI-focused practice in July this year, according to Khatri.

Encouraged by the strong demand environment, Uniqus has raised its revenue guidance. The company is looking to achieve $100 million in revenues in 2026 against 2027 aimed earlier, Khatri said.

“We are now eyeing $150 million in revenue by 2027. We can achieve this target with the same number of 1,200 professionals as guided earlier”, he added.

Khatri also said that Uniqus expects to close the current calendar year with revenues of about $30 million.