Unitech internal auditor resigns

The charge of thee-brigade
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
Crisis-hit realty firm Unitech Ltd said on Tuesday that its internal auditors S K P & Co. Chartered Accountants has resigned citing time constraints.
In a filing to the BSE, Unitech said that “Internal Auditors of the company S K P & Co. Chartered Accountants. has resigned with effect from July 15 stating that they are unable to continue as internal auditors of the company due to time constraint.”
The resignation comes days after Unitech deferred board meet to approve its financial result for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal and entire 2018-19.
“The accounts department of the company requested that they still need some more time to provide the details information sought by the audit Committee in its meeting held on 25th June, 2019.
“Therefore, the chairman of the company after consultation with other directors, decided to postpone/adjourn the Board meeting to July 19, 2019. Accordingly, the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and other related business will now be considered on July 19, 2019,” it had said.
The board meeting was first scheduled on May 30 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. The meeting has been adjourned several times to June 15, June 25, July 4, July 12 and now July 19, 2019.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...