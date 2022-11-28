upGrad-backed ed-tech platform Harappa is foraying into the US markets and aims to create 55,000 jobs in the next three years across segments including learning, application, experience, and coaching, among other tracks.

The platform says with an aim to solve problems in American workplaces, its programs are targeted at the spectrum of the managerial cadre. Its programs LEAP (for aspiring women managers), RISE (for seasoned women managers), GROW (for first-time managers) and SOAR (for mid-level managers) tackle the challenges of attraction, retention, and building high-performance talent pools for the future being faced by US workplaces.

Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh, Founders of Harappa, said, “According to reports, 82 per cent of Americans are likely to quit their jobs because of a bad manager, while 44 per cent of managers feel they are unprepared for their jobs. These numbers, along with the opportunity for greater representation of women in leadership roles, point to an alarming crisis looming all over the US—one that needs to be addressed now.”

Transformative experience

Given Harappa’s track record of consistent excellence in delivery, passionate learner support, and strong investment in client satisfaction, we are confident we will deliver a transformative experience to our US clients and help them build a robust pool of managers for the future, they added.

Harappa has partnered with California-based Enliven Advisory, a financial advisory firm in the US. Harappa Education currently operates as a 100 per cent subsidiary of upGrad – a higher edtech and integrated learning tech company.

“Job-linked upskilling is the future of lifelong learning for working professionals at every stage. At Harappa, we have built this expertise over decades of rich experience. Our programs, with their sharp blend of skills, will make the right connect across the US,” added Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder & Chairperson, upGrad.