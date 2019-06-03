Uranium Corporation to invest ₹10,500 cr for 13 projects

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL) is set to take up 13 projects with a total outlay of ₹10,500 crore.
“The detailed project reports (DPRs) for these 13 projects are at various stages of preparation,” CK Asnani, Chairman and Managing Director, UCIL, said.
These projects have in-principle approval from the Atomic Energy Commission and later after DPRs are ready, they will be sent to various committees, and then put up for approval of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.
Once implemented, these projects will enable UCIL to increase the production of uranium by over three times the present output, the CMD said while speaking at the Nuclear Fuel Complex on Saturday.
Typically, it takes seven years from concept to development or actualisation for any mining project. These projects are located in Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and include expansion projects.
One of the 13 projects to be taken up by UCIL is at Chitrial in Nalgonda district of Telangana. This project is estimated to see an outlay of about ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 crore, he said.
During the interaction, Asnani said that all projects were located at various sites in the country have secured in-principle clearance and the necessary detailed projects reports were initiated.
Once the DPRs are ready, the Central Government will give its final consent and clearance to take up the project.
Mentioning about the project in Telangana, he said, “It will be located away for Nagarjuna Sagar project for safety related issues.”
Earlier, during the Nuclear Fuel Complex’s Day celebrations, Arun Kumar Bhaduri, Director of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, said that the country’s first 800 MW advanced ultra-supercritical power plant will be taken up by the end of next year.
Bhaduri said the technologies developed in India are superior to those from other countries. NFC is now in the process of expanding its facility in Hyderabad apart from setting up a facility at Kota in Rajasthan.
