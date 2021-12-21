Urban Company partners protest new subscription-based work scheme

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Urban Company partners in the beauty category are protesting outside the company's Delhi NCR office against the introduction of a subscription fee-based work guarantee program called MG (minimum guarantee) plan and categorization of workers as Flexi, Smart, and Plus.
According to the beauty workers, Urban Company's MG plan requires prime workers to pay a monthly subscription fee of ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 for classic workers, to get guaranteed work on UC. Further, the company is said to be launching a new category system by January 2022 under which the partners who do not participate in the MG plan or have a low "response rate" will be categorised as Flexi. Protesting gig workers claimed that the partners categorised as Flexi, will not be given work between Monday to Friday.
In a letter addressed to the Urban Company CEO Abhiraj Singh Bahl, representative of Urban company partners Delhi unit, Sneha Sinha said, "We strongly protest the 'work for fees' policy, which has been presented under the disguise of minimum guarantee plan."
She added that three proposed categories (Flexi, Smart, and Plus ) should be removed, as one category is enough.
Further, the gig workers also claimed that Urban Company has asked high-performing partners to offer customers discounts in the range of 10 per cent of their earnings. Partners have said that discounts are an incentive provided by a company to the customers and the burden of providing these discounts should not be passed onto the gig workers.
Urban Company declined to offer comments on the ongoing protests.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...