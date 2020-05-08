Companies

USFDA places Dr Reddy’s Srikakulam plant under voluntary action indicated category

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 08, 2020 Published on May 08, 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has placed the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) plant of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd at Srikakulam under ‘Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)’ classification category.

“We have received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA, for API manufacturing plant at Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh (CTO VI) indicating closure of the audit and the inspection classification of this facility is determined as ‘Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)’,” Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s informed the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday.

The site was issued warning letter by the USFDA in November, 2015 after the inspection in 2014, and was under “Official Action Indicated” classification till now.

“With this, all facilities under the warning letter are now determined as VAl,” the company said.

Published on May 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
M&M launches Own-Online, an online sales platform