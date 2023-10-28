Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has won the 2023 Mahatma Awards for sustainable and impactful contributions to corporate social responsibility (CSR) in areas such as education, health, livelihood, environment, and disaster relief. An initiative of Aditya Birla Group, the award was presented on Gandhi Jayanti.

A highlight of the company’s CSR drive is its Adopt-a-School programme which impacts over 32,000 students in India and Mexico, a spokesperson said here. UST supports over 104 schools, promoting accessible, quality education for all. Its initiatives include medical support for those with disabilities and habitat restoration projects in Kerala.

Nature conservation efforts

The nature conservation and sustainable livelihood project sourced 75,000 medicinal saplings in 2022 alone. In response to global crises, UST has demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian causes, including a $100,000 pledge to support victims of the conflict in Ukraine, the spokesperson said. UST associates from the UK, Ukraine, and Poland volunteered to help distribute essentials in the refugee camps.

Flood relief in Bengaluru

UST’s CSR team took swift action earlier this year when Bengaluru saw some of its worst floodsy. Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Center Operations, UST, said the company’s values drive it to innovate and contribute to the well-being of the communities it serves.

Global volunteer teams

Smita Sharma, Global Programme Manager-CSR, UST, said the award reflects the dedication and passion of the company’s global volunteer teams working towards sustainable impact. “We deeply appreciate the unwavering commitment and hard work demonstrated by our CSR volunteers and community-based non-profit partners and grassroots organisations working with us. We will continue to innovate and collaborate to address the evolving needs of our communities,” she added.