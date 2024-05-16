V-Guard Industries, a leading consumer electricals and electronics company, has registered a 44.5 per cent growth in its net profit at ₹76.17 crore in Q4 of FY24 against ₹52.72 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Consolidated PAT for the year ended March 31 is ₹257.58 crore, a growth of 36 per cent as against ₹189.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹1,342.77 crore, a growth of 17.9 per cent(₹1,139.22 crore).

Consolidated net revenue from operations for the whole year was ₹4,856.67 crore, a growth of 17.7 per cent(₹4,127.19 crore).

Mithun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd said, “The fourth quarter witnessed a good start to the summer season with revival in demand. Electronics and consumer durables segments delivered strong growths. Sunflame also delivered robust growth for the quarter, leveraging on various strategic initiatives implemented over the last year. Margins continue to improve. The battery and kitchen appliances factories which recently commenced commercial production are expected to deliver benefits during the coming year.”